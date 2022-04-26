Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Shares of PRGS opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $538,136. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

