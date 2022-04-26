Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $538,136 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

