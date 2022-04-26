Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Shares of PLD opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

