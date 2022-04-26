ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ProPetro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

