PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROS stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $9,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

