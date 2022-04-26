ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.75 ($19.09).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PSM opened at €11.21 ($12.05) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.69 ($10.42) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

