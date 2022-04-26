Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

PTGX opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $912.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.28. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

