Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,219,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,973,000 after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

