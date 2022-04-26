Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PUK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.09) to GBX 1,685 ($21.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.91) to GBX 1,665 ($21.22) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,375 ($17.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

NYSE PUK opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.