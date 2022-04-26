PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $1,445,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,858,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

