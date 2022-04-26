Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.350-$3.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEG opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

