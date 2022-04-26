Public Storage (PSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Public Storage has set its FY 2022 guidance at $14.750-$15.650 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSA opened at $399.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $269.55 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.71.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

