Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($64.52) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($62.37) to €70.50 ($75.81) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

PUBGY opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

