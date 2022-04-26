Pulmonx (LUNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Pulmonx has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Pulmonx has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

