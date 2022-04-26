Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 20,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,172. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

