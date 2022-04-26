Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 68,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $4.33.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
