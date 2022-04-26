Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 152,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,489. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

