PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.29.

NYSE:PVH opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PVH by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PVH by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

