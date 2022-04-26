PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.29.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.