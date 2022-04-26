Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.30.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.83 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,173.50. Insiders have bought 101,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,473 in the last three months.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

