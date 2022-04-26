Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

Shares of LUG opened at C$10.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$254,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$913,835. Insiders have sold a total of 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701 in the last quarter.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.