Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Issued By Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

