Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $12,907,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

