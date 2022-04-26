Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp Decreased by Analyst (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.95.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.18. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.94 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.