Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Decreased by Analyst

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.50.

NYSE CRL opened at $253.34 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $249.69 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average of $338.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

