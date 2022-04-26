Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Raised by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter.
EQX opened at C$9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
