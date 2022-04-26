Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.45. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.15.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $231.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

