Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Lowered by Barrington Research

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued on Sunday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

