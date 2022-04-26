Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 281,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

