Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

KMB opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 219,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 78.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 190,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

