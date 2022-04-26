Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Increased by Analyst

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.