Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lowered by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Gentex stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

