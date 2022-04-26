Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

