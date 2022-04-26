Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Decreased by Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

