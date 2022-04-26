Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Deere & Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $26.23 EPS.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
DE opened at $385.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.32. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
