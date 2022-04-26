Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Raised by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

DVN stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

