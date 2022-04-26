Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Sunday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of DOV opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

