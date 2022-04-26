Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on RF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

