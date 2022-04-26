Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Cut by Analyst

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Shares of STX opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

