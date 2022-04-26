Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $22.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $22.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 price target on the stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,246.04 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,233.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,337.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.