Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

QUAD opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $378.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

