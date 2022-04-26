Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.
QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.
In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after acquiring an additional 104,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
