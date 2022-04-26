Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after acquiring an additional 104,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

