Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given a C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) received a C$36.00 target price from equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.67.

QBR.B stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.86. 199,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$26.91 and a 1-year high of C$35.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

