QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will post $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

