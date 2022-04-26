QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Acquires A$51,650.00 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,650.00 ($37,158.27).
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
About QV Equities (Get Rating)
