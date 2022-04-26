Rachel Louise Goldman Acquires 25,000 Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) CEO Rachel Louise Goldman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock remained flat at $$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. 293,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,020. The company has a market cap of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

