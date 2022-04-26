Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

