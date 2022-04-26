RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will report $335.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.57 million. RadNet posted sales of $315.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in RadNet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. RadNet has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

