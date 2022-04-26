Radware (RDWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.39, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08. Radware has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Radware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.