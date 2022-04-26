Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

